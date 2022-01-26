CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of CBIZ worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CBIZ by 108,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.