CBRE Group Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CBRE Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. CBRE Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

