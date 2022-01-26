C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several research firms have commented on CCGGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.