CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading 8.3% Higher

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

