CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.60. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

