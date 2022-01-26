CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $11,406.69 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

