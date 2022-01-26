CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,999.98

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6,999.98 and last traded at $6,999.98, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,000.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,641.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 534.88.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

