CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

