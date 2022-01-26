CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

