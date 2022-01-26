Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

CLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 554,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

