Celeum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 2,955.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Celeum has a total market cap of $38,096.39 and approximately $48.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celeum has traded 158.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

