Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $298.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.