Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $46.40. 381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.