Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 401.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. Celsius has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.