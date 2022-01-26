Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.12

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.12 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.28). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Celtic Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

