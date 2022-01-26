Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 4.3%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

CELU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

