CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

