CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.
CEMEX stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.09.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 300,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
