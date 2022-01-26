Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,767 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock worth $9,974,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

