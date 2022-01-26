Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 369,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,451. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

