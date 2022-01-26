Centrifuge Trading 15% Lower This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $109.40 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,538,054 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

