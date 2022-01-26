Century Communities (CCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Communities stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

