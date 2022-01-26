Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 3742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,820,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,018,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

