Ceres Reaches Market Cap of $414,279.73 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $414,279.73 and approximately $7,629.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.16 or 0.00228558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

