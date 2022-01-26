Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.69.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.