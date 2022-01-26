CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIB stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

