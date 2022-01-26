CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. CGI reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,156,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. 185,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

