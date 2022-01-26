Chainlink Price Reaches $15.43 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $7.21 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $15.43 or 0.00041534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

