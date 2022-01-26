Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.15

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 147000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.