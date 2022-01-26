Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.13

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 140191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
