Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.13

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 140191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

