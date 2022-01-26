Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to post sales of $88.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.38 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $287.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $290.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.42 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $354.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

CHRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

