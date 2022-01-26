Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 8.4% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $766.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $560.72 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

