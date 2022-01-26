Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $585.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $563.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.