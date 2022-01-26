Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

