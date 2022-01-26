Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Raised to $26.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

