Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE opened at $462.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.33. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

