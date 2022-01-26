Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.85

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 4921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

