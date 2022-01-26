Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $98.00 at MKM Partners

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,409,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

