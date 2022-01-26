Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $45.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.80 billion to $48.01 billion. Chevron reported sales of $25.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $156.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.48 billion to $162.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.88 billion to $203.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

Chevron stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. Chevron has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

