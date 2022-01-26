Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Raises Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. 17,255,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

