Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 8,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

