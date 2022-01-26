Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Cuts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up 6.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.08% of Farfetch worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Farfetch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

