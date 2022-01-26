Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 120,396 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP reduced its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,396 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.52% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,070. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

