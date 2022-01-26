Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 4.8%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. 38,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,102,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

