Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190.02 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $190.02 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

