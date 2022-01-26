China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Shares Down 3.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.36 and last traded at $59.36. 2,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.