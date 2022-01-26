Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

CB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.