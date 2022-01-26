Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

