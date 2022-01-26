CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIX. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.13.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.56. The company had a trading volume of 355,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.87. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.