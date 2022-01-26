CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.13.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.56. 355,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,446. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

