CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.36. 365,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 84.92.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.