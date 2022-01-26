CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.43.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.36. 365,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.76. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 84.92.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
